Zelenskyy responds to Vance: I hope U.S. will not halt supply of critical systems under PURL programme

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the United States would not halt the supply of critical systems to Ukraine under the PURL programme, despite statements by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance about winding down funding.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Zelenskyy hopes the U.S. will not exit PURL

Zelenskyy was asked to comment on Vance’s statement that he is proud the United States has stopped funding Ukraine.

"I hope that the United States will not stop supplying us with critical systems. For us, this is key. We use not American but European funds for this (weapons procurement – ed.), including support from the Netherlands," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that the PURL weapons procurement programme operates under the supervision of the NATO Secretary General.

"He is the manager of this process. It is very difficult, and it is true, to find funding for this programme. I hope they do not shut it down. This is important both for Ukraine and for the United States. It is also about the link with Europe, about demonstrating unity... But given the risks of escalating tensions in the Middle East, such risks do exist. Why the vice president commented on this in such a way — please ask him," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine remains dependent on air defence supplies from US, — Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is proud that the United States has stopped funding Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany to exchange battlefield data