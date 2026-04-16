Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of April 16, Air Force says (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:10 p.m. – UAVs over the northern and southern parts of Chernihiv.

At 7:27 p.m. – threat of ballistic weapons use.

At 7:30 p.m. – high-speed target in the Zaporizhzhia region heading north.

At 7:30 p.m. – missile heading toward Dnipro.

Updated information

At 7:53 p.m. – air raid alert all-clear.

At 8:33 p.m. – UAV heading toward the city of Dnipro from the south.

Updated information

At 8:56 p.m. – UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward the city of Nikopol.

At 9:04 p.m. – UAV heading toward the city of Kharkiv from the north and east.

At 9:13 p.m. – UAV heading toward the city of Dnipro from the south.

At 9:23 p.m. – enemy tactical aviation active in the northeastern direction. Threat of airborne weapons use for frontline regions.

At 9:24 p.m. – guided aerial bombs launched toward Kharkiv region.

Stay in safe places!

Earlier, it was reported that Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia for the second time in a day, leaving one person dead and five injured.

See more: Russian strike on building in Odesa: emergency rescue operations completed, 8 people killed, 16 more injured. PHOTOS