Russia plans massive strikes on Ukraine up to 7 times a month, - Sybiha

According to intelligence reports, Russia plans to carry out up to seven massive artillery attacks on Ukraine each month.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

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"According to our intelligence, the Russians are preparing for such massive attacks in the near future. In our context, a massive attack means at least 400 drones combined with at least 20 missiles. And they are preparing to attack us, according to intelligence reports, seven times a month," Sybiha said during a public discussion at ADF-Talks at the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum on Friday.

Read more: Trump comments on Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine: "It’s terrible"

Heavy shelling on April 16