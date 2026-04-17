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Russia plans massive strikes on Ukraine up to 7 times a month, - Sybiha

Russia may carry out up to 7 massive attacks per month

According to intelligence reports, Russia plans to carry out up to seven massive artillery attacks on Ukraine each month.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

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"According to our intelligence, the Russians are preparing for such massive attacks in the near future. In our context, a massive attack means at least 400 drones combined with at least 20 missiles. And they are preparing to attack us, according to intelligence reports, seven times a month," Sybiha said during a public discussion at ADF-Talks at the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum on Friday.

Read more: Trump comments on Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine: "It’s terrible"

Heavy shelling on April 16

  • On the night of April 16, 2026, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and strike drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.
  • As of this morning, at least 15 people are known to have died and more than 100 have been injured; the figures are still being updated.
  • Four people, including a child, were killed in Kyiv. More than 50 people were injured. The Podil and Obolon districts sustained the most damage.
  • In Odessa, two waves of attacks left 9 people dead and dozens injured. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a high-rise building was partially destroyed.
  • At least 3 people have been killed in Dnipro and the surrounding region, and there are injuries, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities have been damaged.
  • In Kharkiv, civilians were injured in drone strikes, and damage has been reported in residential areas.

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