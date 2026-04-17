Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine’s defence needs and stepping up pressure on Russia with members of U.S. Congress

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, as part of her visit to the United States, held meetings with members of the U.S. Congress. The discussions focused on Ukraine’s key defence needs and the need to increase pressure on Russia.

The head of government reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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The importance of strengthening Ukraine

"We discussed the importance of maintaining and strengthening support for Ukraine, particularly in the areas of security, financial assistance, and sanctions pressure on Russia. We outlined Ukraine’s key defence needs, and our priority right now is countering Russian ballistic missiles. Our ability to get through the next winter, protect our people, and safeguard our energy sector depends on this," Svyrydenko said.

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The need to increase pressure on Russia

She stressed that Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace.

"One of the key tools for achieving peace is increased pressure on Russia. Sanctions are already reducing the potential of Russia’s war machine, and this pressure must only grow. It is critically important to restrict supplies of components used in weapons production and to consistently reduce Russia’s revenues from oil and gas exports, as this is what gradually weakens Russia’s ability to wage war," the prime minister said.

Cooperation in the defence sector

At the same time, according to Svyrydenko, Ukraine is offering its partners the most advanced defence solutions and unique military experience in their use.

"These are technologies created to counter threats in modern warfare. They have been tested in real combat conditions and are being continuously improved. These are exactly the kinds of Ukrainian solutions global security needs today," the head of government said.

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Thanks for the support

Svyrydenko also thanked every congressman and congresswoman who supports Ukraine and contributes to achieving a just and sustainable peace.

"Ukrainian flags in American states are a moving and valuable symbol of support for us," the prime minister said.

In addition, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed gratitude to "every American volunteer who, shoulder to shoulder with our troops, is defending the highest value - freedom."

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