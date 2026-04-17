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Lukashenko signs decree on conscripting Belarusian reserve officers into service
In 2026, Belarus plans to conscript men aged up to 27 from among reserve officers for compulsory military service.
The relevant decree was signed on 17 April by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
The conscription will apply to men who have not completed compulsory military service and do not have a deferment.
"The implementation of the Decree will make it possible to raise the staffing level of primary military positions with officers and ensure the training of the mobilisation reserve," the document says.
The decree stresses that such measures are carried out by the Armed Forces of Belarus every year on a planned basis.
Background
- On 17 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that roads leading to Ukraine and artillery positions are being built up in the Belarusian border area. In his view, Russia will once again try to "drag Belarus into its war."
- On 1 April, Lukashenko said that the country is preparing for war, as it is now "pointless to hope" for peacetime.
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