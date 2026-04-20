Russia is laying mines along coast of occupied Crimea on massive scale out of fear of Ukrainian Armed Forces amphibious landing, — Voloshyn

Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea are carrying out large-scale mining of the coastline and adjacent waters in an attempt to prevent a possible Ukrainian amphibious landing.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, stated this in comments to journalists.

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Large-scale mining

According to him, Russian units, including the "Crimea" operational-tactical group, are setting up minefields along the coast.

This refers to the use of both anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

The occupiers are trying to establish the most robust defense system possible along the coastline.

Read more: A wave of ’bomb threats’ in Ukraine: over a thousand anonymous reports, investigations are ongoing

They are laying mines both on land and at sea

Voloshyn noted that the minefields extend not only to the beaches but also to the coastal waters.

According to him, the Russians are laying hundreds and even thousands of mines, supplementing them with barbed-wire barriers.

In this way, the occupiers are effectively turning the coastline into a single zone of danger.

The reason behind Russia's actions

The main purpose of such measures is to instill fear of a possible landing by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian troops are trying to make any attempts to land in Crimea as difficult as possible.