US is bracing for possible resumption of hostilities with Iran, — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump considers it "highly unlikely" that the ceasefire with Iran will be extended if the parties do not reach an agreement before it expires.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg on April 20.

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The ceasefire is set to expire on the evening of April 22, Washington time. Talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations are scheduled to take place in Pakistan the day before, with Vice President J.D. Vance heading there.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are in danger of breaking down

Trump emphasized that he has no intention of agreeing to unfavorable terms and is prepared to wait for better conditions.

"We have all the time in the world," he emphasized.

At the same time, the U.S. president suggested that, in the absence of an agreement, hostilities could resume immediately after the ceasefire ends.

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Possible escalation and military action

The White House chief stated that the U.S. military could block the Strait of Hormuz until a final agreement is reached.

He also noted that he does not rule out personally participating in negotiations with Iran, although he does not consider it necessary.

Iran and Israel's positions on the conflict

Iran is currently reviewing the U.S. proposal, but officials in Tehran are maintaining a cautious stance. A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Iran would refuse to negotiate with Washington, accusing the U.S. of violating previous agreements.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the situation remains tense and could change at any moment.

"At any moment, new developments could arise. Who knows what tomorrow or the day after will bring," he emphasized.

According to him, the United States and Israel are continuing their joint efforts against Iran and have not yet achieved all their objectives, while maintaining pressure on Tehran.