Gerasimov has declared full occupation of Luhansk region for fourth time

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, has once again claimed that Russian forces have allegedly fully occupied the Luhansk region.

He made this statement during a speech at the command post of the Russian army group, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Since the beginning of this year, we have taken control of 80 settlements and over 1,700 square kilometers of territory. The liberation of the Luhansk People's Republic has been fully completed," the Russian Ministry of Defense's press service quoted Gerasimov as saying.

Read more: Gerasimov in report to Putin: Russia will continue occupying Ukraine’s territory

Nuances

In July 2022, the occupying country’s Ministry of Defense had already reported the "complete liberation" of the Luhansk region.

In June 2025, Gerasimov again reported on the occupation of the entire Luhansk region.

In October 2025, dictator Putin said that the Russians had managed to capture "almost 100%" of the region.

Watch more: Pilots from National Guard’s "Lasar’s Group" bombed concentration of BM-30 "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers in enemy’s rear in Luhansk region. VIDEO