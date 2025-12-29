Gerasimov in report to Putin: Russia will continue occupying Ukraine’s territory

Russia plans to continue occupying Ukrainian territories.

Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media, that Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov made the statement.

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"The fulfillment of tasks to ‘liberate’ the ‘DPR’, the ‘LPR’, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions will be continued," he said in a report to Putin.

Watch more: Putin was again briefed on capture of Kupiansk: "Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to take it back". VIDEO

Trump’s call with Putin

As a reminder, on Sunday, December 28, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of a planned meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said the call between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, December 28, a meeting took place in Florida between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. leader Donald Trump.

It was previously reported that the leaders’ meeting would focus on security guarantees the United States is ready to provide to Ukraine. Trump and Zelenskyy were also expected to discuss management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed readiness to address Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, while Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with the United States and European partners in January.

The sides said they saw progress on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is closely watching the Kremlin’s position and believes Russia is allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

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