Ruscists struck Dnipro: fires broke out, buildings damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 22 April 2026, the enemy attacked Dnipro with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

It is reported that several fires broke out.

"Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties," he clarified.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Attack on Dnipro on April 16: death toll rises to 6

Updated information

Later, Hanzha published photos showing the aftermath of the enemy attack.













It is also reported that two apartment buildings and a private house were damaged this morning as a result of an enemy attack on Dnipro. A car was damaged.











What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: 33 casualties, destruction reported. PHOTOS