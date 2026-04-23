Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih: station damaged

On the afternoon of April 23, Russian forces struck railway infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. The attack damaged the station building, with the blast wave blowing out several windows and doors.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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The enemy struck railway infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.

Fortunately, no one was injured. An elevated danger warning had been issued before the attack, and people moved to shelter.

The station sustained minor damage: the blast wave damaged several windows and doors. Everything will be restored promptly.

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"We ask everyone to stay alert and follow the instructions of railway workers," the agency said.

As reported earlier, in the morning, ruscists attacked an administrative building and an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, leaving one person injured.

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