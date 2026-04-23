Next step is formal opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU – Costa

President of the European Council António Costa has said that after the approval of the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, it is time to prepare the next step.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this after arriving at the informal EU summit in Cyprus.

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Important steps

According to Costa, 23 April was a very good day, as two important steps were taken: the €90 billion loan for Ukraine was unblocked, and a new package of sanctions against Russia was approved.

He noted that the financial package will make it possible to support Ukraine this year and next year, help cover key needs, and enable the country to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses with Costa unblocking of €90 billion in aid for Ukraine after Druzhba repairs

Next step

"Now it is time to move forward and prepare the next step — the formal opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU," Costa said.

Read more: Kos expects "new impetus" for Ukraine’s accession to EU following Orbán’s defeat in elections