Next step is formal opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU – Costa
President of the European Council António Costa has said that after the approval of the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, it is time to prepare the next step.
As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this after arriving at the informal EU summit in Cyprus.
Important steps
According to Costa, 23 April was a very good day, as two important steps were taken: the €90 billion loan for Ukraine was unblocked, and a new package of sanctions against Russia was approved.
He noted that the financial package will make it possible to support Ukraine this year and next year, help cover key needs, and enable the country to defend itself against Russian aggression.
Next step
"Now it is time to move forward and prepare the next step — the formal opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU," Costa said.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password