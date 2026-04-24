Ukraine’s air defense forces have shot down 96 out of 107 enemy UAVs, - Air Force

On the night of April 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 107 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types. About 70 of them were Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The missiles were launched from the Rostov region, and the drones were launched from a number of locations:

Shatalovo, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 96 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two ballistic missiles and 10 attack UAVs were recorded striking nine locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at two locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the Air Force stated.

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