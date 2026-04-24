Trump responded to Prince Harry, who called on U.S. to do more for Ukraine: He is not speaking for UK

U.S. President Donald Trump has commented on Prince Harry’s call to do more for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Sky News.

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Earlier, Prince Harry called on the U.S. to do more to end the war in Ukraine.

It is known that in late April, King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla will make their first state visit to the United States.

Journalists asked Trump to comment on Prince Harry’s remarks.

"Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that's for sure. And I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice very much," the USA leader noted.

Read more: U.S. is considering Putin’s invitation to G20 summit

Що передувало?

As a reminder, on April 23, Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of the Kyiv Security Forum.

During the KSF event, he urged the world not to forget about the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Trump, Xi Jinping, Modi and others must tell Putin that he must stop war, – Zelenskyy