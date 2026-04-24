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News Prince Harry’s visits to Ukraine Trump statements
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Trump responded to Prince Harry, who called on U.S. to do more for Ukraine: He is not speaking for UK

Trump responded to Prince Harry’s call to do more for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has commented on Prince Harry’s call to do more for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Sky News.

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Details

Earlier, Prince Harry called on the U.S. to do more to end the war in Ukraine.

It is known that in late April, King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla will make their first state visit to the United States.

Journalists asked Trump to comment on Prince Harry’s remarks.

"Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that's for sure. And I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice very much," the USA leader noted.

Read more: U.S. is considering Putin’s invitation to G20 summit

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