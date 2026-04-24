Negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU could begin in coming weeks, - Bloomberg

Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union could begin as early as the coming weeks.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reported this, citing sources.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, EU leaders have agreed that the first accession talks with Ukraine could begin in the coming weeks and months, but no commitments regarding a date for Ukraine’s accession to the EU have been made.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine deserves full membership, rejecting proposals for an alternative path to the EU that is faster but offers fewer rights.

Read more: Next step is formal opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU – Costa

Many member states have little interest

At the same time, despite agreeing to begin negotiations, many member states have little interest in expediting the application process, which typically takes many years. Kyiv’s application for membership is particularly sensitive due to concerns about its potential impact on the bloc’s budget, as well as on the agricultural and transportation sectors.

Read more: We should prepare for launch of first negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Costa

Background

It was previously reported that France and Germany plan to grant Ukraine "symbolic" privileges during the pre-accession phase to the European Union, which would exclude Kyiv from access to the bloc's budget and voting rights.