We should prepare for launch of first negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Costa

European Council President António Costa believes that following the unblocking of a €90 billion loan and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, the next step could be the launch of the first round of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"Now is the time to look ahead and prepare for the next step. And the next step is the official launch of the first negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union," he said before the start of the informal meeting of EU heads of state and government.

Read more: Next step is formal opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU – Costa

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had initiated a written procedure to approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will continue until April 23.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the European Union had unblocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks out against incomplete EU membership: We do not need "EU-lite"