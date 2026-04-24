ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9379 visitors online
News Ukraine’s Membership in the EU
817 12

We should prepare for launch of first negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Costa

EU accession talks: Costa says we need to prepare

European Council President António Costa believes that following the unblocking of a €90 billion loan and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, the next step could be the launch of the first round of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Now is the time to look ahead and prepare for the next step. And the next step is the official launch of the first negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union," he said before the start of the informal meeting of EU heads of state and government.

Read more: Next step is formal opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU – Costa

What preceded it?

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks out against incomplete EU membership: We do not need "EU-lite"

Author: 

EU membership (523) European Union (3353) Costa Antonio (65)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 