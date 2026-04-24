Meloni on inviting Putin to G20 summit: He must make steps toward us, not other way around

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has commented on the US intention to invite Russian dictator Putin to the G20 summit.

She told journalists this before an informal meeting of EU leaders in Cyprus, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Details

Meloni believes this is not the time to make overtures to Putin, but rather to demand concessions from him.

She also recalled that in recent months the United States has already made a number of such moves toward Russia, but has seen no reciprocal steps in response.

"As for Putin at the G20 summit, I believe that right now we should ask Putin to make several steps toward us, rather than make them ourselves. The Americans, especially in recent months, have made, let’s say, several steps toward Russia, while on the other side, we have not seen as many steps in return. I believe this is precisely the time to demand them," the prime minister added.

Read more: U.S. is considering Putin’s invitation to G20 summit

Background

It was reported earlier that the Trump administration is considering inviting Russian dictator Putin to the G20 summit, which is due to take place in Miami in December.

It is known that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV over his position on the war in Iran was unacceptable.

Trump said he was "shocked" by Meloni’s behaviour.

Read more: Trump, Xi Jinping, Modi and others must tell Putin that he must stop war, – Zelenskyy