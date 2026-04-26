Trump suggested that he was target of the shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to the shooting incident that occurred during an event he was attending, stated that he does not rule out the possibility that he himself may have been the attacker’s target.

He made this statement at a White House press briefing following the incident, according to Censor.NET, citing "European Truth".

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Trump on the attacker

During his speech, Trump stated that the suspect, who had been taken into custody, was "a very sick man."

"They're crazy. They're crazy, and we need to deal with them," he said.

Trump also stated that the event would be postponed to a later date, adding that the incident had been traumatic for First Lady Melania Trump.

Read more: New assassination attempt on Trump: shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner was carried out by teacher from California, Cole Allen. PHOTO

He also claimed that he initially did not want to leave the scene, despite the Secret Service's demands.

"I fought desperately to stay. But they said, 'Please, sir,' because they didn't know everything—a lot was going on, and they didn't know if there might be a lone gunman out there," Trump said.

Who was the target of the attack?

When asked by a reporter whether he believed he had been the target of the attack, Trump replied: "Probably… I mean, these people are just crazy; you never know."

He explained that the attackers target the most influential people for assassination attempts.

"I've studied cases of assassination attempts... they always target the most influential people, like Abraham Lincoln. They don't go after people who aren't doing anything special. We've done a lot," he explained.

Read more: Shots were fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Trump was evacuated as matter of urgency

What happened before?