New assassination attempt on Trump: shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner was carried out by teacher from California, Cole Allen. PHOTO

The gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening has been identified as Cole Allen from Torrance, California. President Donald Trump described him as a "lone wolf weirdo" who "looked quite sinister".

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NY Post.

Details

The 31-year-old man was arrested after he entered the Washington Hilton hotel and rushed into the ballroom where Trump and approximately 2,500 guests had gathered.





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The shooting broke out near the covered security checkpoint where the event was taking place, shortly after 8.30 pm, as the salad was being served. The Secret Service quickly escorted Trump out of the room, whilst members of his cabinet took cover under tables before they too were evacuated.

Media reports revealed that Allen is a tutor at the tutoring company C2 Education. According to social media posts, C2 named him ‘Teacher of the Month’ in December 2024.

Trump’s reaction

Trump admitted that he heard the shots but did not immediately realise the danger.

"I heard a noise and thought it was a tray falling," he said.

The US President stated that he does not believe the attack was linked to the ongoing war between the US and Israel and Iran.

"This won’t stop me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know if it had anything to do with it. I really don’t think so, based on what we know," Trump said.

He also promised to continue his tough political style.

Read on Censor.NET: Iran tried to kill me twice, but I killed Khamenei first, says Trump

What happened beforehand?