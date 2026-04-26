After drone attack in Crimea, trains between Sevastopol and Inkerman were stopped, - media

In Sevastopol, which was annexed by Russia, commuter train service on the Sevastopol–Inkerman-1 line has been suspended following a drone attack on the morning of April 26.

According to Censor.NET, "Crimea Realities" reports this, citing the Russian Southern Passenger Company and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

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According to Russian sources, about 50 drones were shot down this morning, some of them over the occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

It is noted that commuter trains will only stop at the Inkerman-1 station, from where passengers will be transported to the Sevastopol railway station by bus.

Read more: Russia is laying mines along coast of occupied Crimea on massive scale out of fear of Ukrainian Armed Forces amphibious landing, — Voloshyn

The official reason given for the suspension of service is damage to the overhead contact line caused by a drone crash.

In addition, a bus service has been organized for passengers on the St. Petersburg–Sevastopol train, running from Inkerman to the train station.

The Moscow–Sevastopol train is expected to arrive approximately one hour late.

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