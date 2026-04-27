Ukraine will become Europe’s new "economic tiger" in 20-25 years – Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius believes Ukraine can achieve significant economic growth in the next 20-25 years and become Europe’s new "economic tiger."

He said this during a speech at the international conference "On the road to the Ukraine Recovery Conference: Security and defense dimensions," Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Kubilius predicts Ukraine’s prosperity

"Ukraine’s prosperity is vital for lasting peace across the entire European continent," the European commissioner stressed.

Kubilius believes Ukraine’s prosperity depends on the success of its European integration.

At the same time, he spoke out against some European concerns that a strong Ukrainian economy could create problems for European industry, including agriculture, recalling that the same concerns were voiced when Poland and the Baltic states were on the path to EU accession.

The European commissioner noted that at the time, political leaders of old Europe saw the potential benefits of enlargement, which led to the successful completion of the accession process.

As an example, he cited Lithuania, which achieved significant economic growth after joining the EU. Kubilius expressed confidence that Ukraine would achieve the same success.

"In 20-25 years, Ukraine will become Europe’s new economic tiger," the European commissioner believes.

Read more: We need EU, and EU really needs Ukraine; we must all step up our efforts, – Zelenskyy

Defense union

As a reminder, Kubilius also said that NATO membership is currently impossible for Ukraine. Therefore, creating a European Defense Union would be a more effective solution.

Read more: Macron called EU loan to Ukraine important signal of determination