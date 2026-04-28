Ukraine’s air defense forces have shot down 95 out of 123 enemy UAVs, - Air Force

On the night of April 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 drones of various types, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Launches of shaheds were recorded from the following directions:

Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or suppressed 95 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Nineteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at four locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace," the Air Force stated.

Read more: Enemy attacked Konotop: hospital, residential buildings, and transport infrastructure damaged