Supply issues at front: Ministry of Defence launches investigations
Instances of insufficient food supplies to the front lines must not become a recurring problem. An investigation is already underway in the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the brigade commander has been suspended.
This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET
Instances of insufficient food supplies to forward positions in the 30th Mechanized Brigade, the 128th Mountain Brigade, and the 108th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces must not become systemic. The Ministry of Defense is working with the General Staff on this issue.
The situation in the 14th Mechanized Brigade is telling: an Army commission is conducting an investigation, the brigade commander has been relieved of duty, and those responsible will be held accountable.
Commander-in-Chief General Syrskyi ordered the commanders of the task forces and corps to check the supplies of troops on the front lines by May 20.
Distorted reports on the combat situation will have direct negative consequences for officials.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, a situation involving soldiers from the 14th Brigade’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are serving in the Kharkiv region, has garnered significant attention online. Their families say the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for the past eight months—there is a systematic lack of food and drinking water at their positions.
- The General Staff reported on the morning of April 24 that, following the discovery of issues within the 14th Mechanized Brigade, the brigade commander had been relieved of his duties, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps had been dismissed and reassigned to a lower-ranking position.
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