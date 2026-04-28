Supply issues at front: Ministry of Defence launches investigations

Instances of insufficient food supplies to the front lines must not become a recurring problem. An investigation is already underway in the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the brigade commander has been suspended.

This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET

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Instances of insufficient food supplies to forward positions in the 30th Mechanized Brigade, the 128th Mountain Brigade, and the 108th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces must not become systemic. The Ministry of Defense is working with the General Staff on this issue.

The situation in the 14th Mechanized Brigade is telling: an Army commission is conducting an investigation, the brigade commander has been relieved of duty, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Commander-in-Chief General Syrskyi ordered the commanders of the task forces and corps to check the supplies of troops on the front lines by May 20.

Distorted reports on the combat situation will have direct negative consequences for officials.

Read more: No evidence of extortion or sending soldiers to zero line for disagreeing with command found in 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, - response to inquiry. DOCUMENT

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