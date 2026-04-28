128th Brigade has denied reports of prolonged lack of food supplies at one of its positions: "Deliveries are being made using UAVs"
The 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade in Zakarpattia responded to a post on a social media platform claiming that there had been a prolonged lack of food supplies at one of the unit’s combat positions.
This is stated in a post by the brigade on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
What are people saying in the team?
"We officially announce that units carrying out combat missions are regularly supplied with food, ammunition, and everything else they need," the statement said.
According to the team, deliveries are made using drones.
"In particular, deliveries by heavy UAVs to the specified location took place on April 22, 23, 25, and twice on April 27, as also mentioned by the servicemember who complained about a shortage of provisions. He noted that they received packages daily or at least once every three days," the statement reads.
In addition, the unit stated that they have videos confirming that supplies have been sent to the front lines. Furthermore, in addition to food, the front lines have reliable, uninterrupted internet access, electricity, and constant communication.
"The command is working on rotating personnel. However, due to the difficult combat situation and a shortage of personnel, this is sometimes difficult to achieve. Unfortunately, prolonged stays at the front lines are a reality of war. We ask that you refrain from spreading unverified information," the brigade urged.
Context
Yesterday on social media, the daughter of a soldier from the 128th Mechanized Brigade shared information that her father, who serves in the brigade’s anti-tank missile unit, "has been stationed with his unit in an extremely dire situation since the end of last year." She claims that the soldiers have allegedly been without food for a long time due to constant obstacles in the delivery of necessary supplies.
- As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense stated that instances of insufficient food supplies to forward positions in the 30th Mechanized Brigade, the 128th Mountain Brigade, and the 108th Tank Brigade should not become a systemic issue. The Ministry of Defense is working with the General Staff on this matter.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, a situation involving soldiers from the 14th Brigade’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are serving in the Kharkiv region, has gained widespread attention online. Their families say the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for the past eight months—there is a systematic lack of food and drinking water at their positions.
- The General Staff reported on the morning of April 24 that, following the discovery of issues within the 14th Mechanized Brigade, the brigade commander had been relieved of his duties, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps had been dismissed and reassigned to a lower-ranking position.
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