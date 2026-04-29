Russia launched 171 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense forces shot down 154 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of April 29, Russian occupiers launched 171 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The launches were recorded from the following locations: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation), the TOT of Donetsk, Hvardiiske, and Chauda (the TOT of AR of Crimea); approximately 120 of them were "shaheds."

Read more: We are actively looking for ways to secure anti-ballistic systems and other air defense assets against missiles – Zelenskyy

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed 154 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Twelve strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 12 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Ukraine doubles supplies of interceptor drones for air defense, - Fedorov