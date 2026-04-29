Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones, Air Force says (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with attack drones.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy UAVs

At 7:35 p.m., a high-speed UAV was reported flying from Belgorod Oblast toward Kharkiv Oblast.

At 8:21 p.m., a UAV was reported heading toward the city of Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 8:54 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported flying from the Black Sea toward Odesa Oblast.

Updated information

At 9:57 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched in Sumy Oblast, and UAVs were reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, heading northeast.

At 10:15 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

At 10:18 p.m., a UAV was reported in the north of Sumy Oblast, heading southwest.

Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!

Earlier, we reported that power outages were recorded in Mykolaiv district, Mykolaiv Oblast, on the evening of Wednesday, April 29, following a Shahed attack.

Read more: Enemy drone struck vehicle carrying medics in Kherson: there are casualties