European Union is preparing pre-accession benefits for Ukraine due to its delayed membership, - Politico

The European Union is developing a model for Ukraine’s gradual integration, granting access to the EU market and programs without voting rights, as full membership has been postponed.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports this, citing four diplomats familiar with the discussions.

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It is noted that the proposed option provides for broader access to the European market, as well as participation in various European programs. At the same time, it involves a limited form of cooperation—without the right to vote on decisions.

"Member states have been clear it would be very difficult to see membership in the short term.

But we need to have a positive offer for how we can better move forward together before then," one of the diplomats said.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, emphasized that full membership remains a strategic priority:

"Ukraine’s priority remains full EU membership, but we also expect early, tangible steps that bring integration into effect now."

Why the EU rejected accelerated accession

The initiative emerged after EU countries rejected the idea of Ukraine’s rapid accession without completing the necessary reforms. Diplomats note that membership appears unlikely in the short term.

Germany and France are playing a key role in shaping the new approach; they support Ukraine but insist on a gradual process and adherence to procedures.

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to EU will not be quick process, — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that rapid membership is unrealistic, but that Ukraine’s participation in the work of European institutions could be expanded.

What integration options are being discussed

The following formats of cooperation are being considered:

partial access for Ukraine to the EU single market;

participation in financial and investment programs;

involvement in certain EU bodies without voting rights;

introduction of a special status that would cement the irreversibility of Ukraine’s European course.

Kyiv, for its part, is insisting on practical economic measures, including trade facilitation through the ACAA agreement and more active participation by Ukrainian companies in EU industrial projects.

Prospects for Ukraine’s EU membership

Despite political support, the process of European integration remains a long-term one. According to estimates by European officials, even with rapid reforms, the negotiation stages are unlikely to be completed before 2027.

At the same time, the EU emphasizes that interim formats do not replace full membership, which remains a strategic goal for both Brussels and Kyiv.

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to EU will strengthen energy security across Europe, — Lithuanian minister