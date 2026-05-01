Since 2014, Ukraine has been able to return only 12 Crimean political prisoners from Russia, - Mejlis member Bariev

Since 2014, only 12 civilian Crimean political prisoners have been released from Russian detention facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Eskender Bariev, chairman of the board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center and a member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

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"Unfortunately, since the occupation of Crimea, Ukraine has managed to repatriate only 12 civilian Crimean political prisoners from Russian detention facilities," he said.

Bariyev noted that only eight Crimeans had been released from Russian captivity prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, and four more after it.

He emphasized that Russia is deliberately excluding Crimean political prisoners, particularly Crimean Tatars, from the exchange lists, and that this issue has been raised repeatedly by the Ukrainian side during high-level negotiations.

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The release of Crimean political prisoners must be a priority

The human rights activist emphasized that following the occupation of Crimea, political persecution has become systematic, and the conditions of detention for political prisoners are inhumane. Political prisoners are subjected to harsh conditions of detention, torture, psychological pressure, and violations of basic human rights. Every day in captivity is a test of survival.

"I must emphasize that Crimean political prisoners must be systematically included in the prisoner exchange process, as some of them have been behind bars for over 10 years. Their release must remain a priority in the negotiation process, because many of them have already suffered serious health consequences while in prison," the human rights activist explained.

Bariyev noted that the number of female political prisoners in Crimea is growing; therefore, during negotiations, priority should be given to this group, along with the seriously ill, the elderly, and parents with many children, who constitute the most vulnerable category among political prisoners.

"Once again, I urge both the Ukrainian and international communities to step up pressure on Russia, impose targeted sanctions on individuals involved in repression and human rights violations in occupied Crimea, and work toward the release of all the Kremlin’s hostages," Bariyev emphasized.

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