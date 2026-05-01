HACC orders confiscation of land and UAH 10 million from Kyiv City Council deputy
The High Anti-Corruption Court has found the assets of a Kyiv City Council deputy and his wife unjustified and ordered that they be recovered for the state.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.
What will be confiscated
The court ordered the recovery of three land plots, as well as UAH 10 million in income received from the sale of property.
"The panel of HACC judges upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and ordered the recovery of three land plots and UAH 10 million in income from them," the prosecutor’s office said.
In total, the assets are worth nearly UAH 20 million.
Where the assets came from
According to the investigation, in 2021–2022, the couple acquired seven land plots near Kyiv and built two houses.
The value of the property was UAH 9.7 million, which exceeded their official income by UAH 7.7 million.
"An analysis of income and expenses showed that they did not have sufficient lawful funds to acquire these assets," SAPO said.
How they made a profit
Later, part of the property — two land plots and two houses — was sold at a higher price than it had been purchased for.
As a result, the couple received about UAH 10 million in income, which is now also subject to recovery.
Who is involved
The names of those involved have not been officially disclosed. At the same time, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that the case concerns Kyiv City Council deputy Ihor Halaichuk and his wife.
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