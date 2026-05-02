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News Drone attack on Mykolaiv
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Second strike on Mykolaiv’s energy sector in 24 hours: part of city is without power

Russian drones cut off power to part of Mykolaiv

On the afternoon of May 2, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, leaving some residents without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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 Utility workers are currently carrying out emergency repairs to restore power to homes. According to preliminary reports, no workers or local residents were injured.

What happened before?

This is the second strike on the energy sector in the Mykolaiv region in the past 24 hours. The day before, some residents in the regional capital lost power. Windows in high-rise buildings and passenger cars were damaged.

Read more: Russia attacks Mykolaiv with attack drones: houses damaged

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Mykolayiv (451) Mykolaiv region (583) shoot out (17104) energy (1075) Mykolayivskyy district (87)
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