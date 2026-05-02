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News Drone attack on Kharkiv
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Enemy struck four more petrol stations in Kharkiv; house was hit and there are casualties (updated). PHOTO

Kharkiv is currently under a fresh wave of attacks by Russian "shaheds".

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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There are new strikes

According to him, several "strikes" have already been recorded in the city. In particular, petrol stations are once again under attack.

Specifically, strikes have been recorded at petrol stations in the Kholodnohirskyi, Osnovyanskyi, and Novobavarskyi districts.

In addition, a UAV strike on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been recorded.

Strike on Kharkiv

See more: Night attack by "Shaheeds" on Kharkiv: house hit and fire (updated). PHOTO

"We are recording at least four more strike UAVs over the city. There is also a threat in the suburbs. Stay in shelters and follow safety rules," the mayor emphasised.

"Another strike on a petrol station in the Kyivskyi district," he added shortly afterwards.

According to the Regional Military Administration, four casualties have been reported so far. They are receiving medical attention.

What happened beforehand?

  • As reported, Russian forces have already struck Kharkiv with "Shahed" drones today: buildings have been damaged, and petrol stations in two districts have come under attack.

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gas station (32) Kharkiv (1602) Shahed (1369) Kharkiv region (1621) Kharkivskyy district (495)
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