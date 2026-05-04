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Reform of SBI will be prerequisite for receiving €90 billion loan from EU, - Zhelezniak
Reform of the State Bureau of Investigations will be a prerequisite for Ukraine to receive a €90 billion loan from the EU.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the lawmaker, a number of sources within the government and embassies claim that "reforms and a reboot of the SBI (similar to the BES)" will be a prerequisite for the allocation of EU funds as part of the €90 billion loan.
"This will be part of the Ukraine Facility for the third and fourth quarters of 2026," Zhelezniak added.
Background
- It was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had instructed officials to draft proposals for reforming the State Bureau of Investigations and expects the presidential bill to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as early as this month.
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