Government extends National Cashback

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to extend the experimental project "National Cashback" until the end of martial law, but no later than 30 April 2028.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to government resolution No. 559 of 29 April, published on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website.

The document also clarifies changes to the program’s terms, in particular regarding accruals for certain categories of goods and restrictions on the use of funds.

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How the program works and who uses it

According to the government, up to 4.8 million Ukrainians use the program every month. The total amount of payments has already reached about UAH 8 billion.

"The program has even exceeded our expectations, especially among citizens with low incomes," said Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Program participants most often spend the funds on food, medicines, household chemicals, and household goods. Cashback is used most actively by households with monthly incomes of up to UAH 40,000.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers to prepare new support programs: additional payments to pensioners and cashback for fuel, - Zelenskyy