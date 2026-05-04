Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: two injured

Russian forces again attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones, injuring civilians.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

According to him, enemy drones hit the territory of a gas station and the city’s residential infrastructure.

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Number of injured in Zaporizhzhia rises after drone attack

As a result of the attack, a gas station operator was injured and is receiving the necessary medical assistance. Another man was also injured in a residential area of the city after a building was damaged, with the blast wave blowing out windows in an apartment block.

Separately, Fedorov warned of a new threat to the region, the possible use of guided aerial bombs against the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Residents were urged to remain in shelters and closely follow official reports.

Background

During the day on 4 May, Russia also attacked Zaporizhzhia. Fires broke out in the city after that strike.

See more: Ruscists attack Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two killed, four injured. PHOTOS