Ruscists attack Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two killed, four injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces have attacked Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"As a result of the enemy attack, a shopping pavilion and a private house were destroyed, and a church building was damaged," the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and another was injured.

Update

Later, the head of the oblast said that a married couple had been killed in the Russian UAV attack: a 51-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Their 31-year-old son sustained injuries to his lower limbs. He is currently under medical supervision.

Three more women, aged 32, 36 and 52, were also injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

The Russians struck the area of a market and a church. Pavilions were destroyed and nearby buildings were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites and have already been extinguished.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 42 settlements under Russian attack, 2 people killed, child among the wounded. PHOTO

What happened beforehand?

As a result of Russian strikes over the past 24 hours in the Zaporizhzhia region, 11 people, including children, have been injured.

See more: Enemy attacked Novooleksandrivka in Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed and two were injured, including 7-year-old child. PHOTO