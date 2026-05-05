US State Department approves sale of JDAM-ER bombs to Ukraine for $373 million

The US Department of State has given the green light to a possible sale to Ukraine of JDAM-ER extended-range guided aerial bombs and related equipment worth a total of $373.6 million.

This was reported by the State Department, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian government asked Washington to purchase 1,200 KMU-572 tail kits and another 332 KMU-556 kits for JDAM aerial bombs.

In addition to the kits themselves, the package includes maintenance equipment, spare parts, consumables, software, as well as engineering, technical and logistics support from the United States and contractors.

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"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing it with additional means to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability," the State Department stressed.

Boeing will be the principal contractor.

More about JDAM

JDAM, or Joint Direct Attack Munition, is a kit of special equipment that converts unguided aerial bombs into precision-guided weapons. The Extended Range version can strike targets at a distance of more than 70 km.

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