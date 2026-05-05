155 combat engagements recorded at front since start of day: AFU repel 34 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 155 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the start of May 5.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on May 5, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched one missile strike, using 11 missiles, carried out 40 airstrikes and dropped 141 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,023 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,606 strikes on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation by direction since start of day

Two clashes with the enemy took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out two air strikes, used five guided bombs, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions on 74 occasions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 12 assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Starytsia, Lyman and in the direction of Izbytske. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today toward Radkivka and Kindrashivka.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,336,120 personnel (+970 in past 24 hours), 11,917 tanks, 41,386 artillery systems, and 24,510 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky and Dibrova, and near Torske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack toward Nykyforivka.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 34 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Biliakivka and Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 50 occupiers were eliminated and 16 wounded in this direction today. Two vehicles and four pieces of special equipment, two guns and one UAV control point were destroyed. Two vehicles, six guns, two UAV control points and 86 shelters for occupiers’ personnel were damaged. A total of 170 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Strikes on Tuapse have already cost Russia over $300 million, — General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried 12 times to improve their position, attacking toward the settlements of Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Danylivka, Berezove, Yehorivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 occupier attacks toward the settlements of Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske and Charivne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped three assault actions toward Antonivka and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Read more: "VNIIR-Progress" plant in Cheboksary, which manufactured components for "shaheds" and missiles, has been hit, - General Staff