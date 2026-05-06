New Civil Code of Ukraine to be finalized before second reading in Rada, Kachka says

The draft of Ukraine’s new Civil Code will be finalized before its second reading in parliament, but the key disputes are still ahead, primarily over family law provisions.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka during a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET informs.

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What amendments will there be?

According to the deputy prime minister, the new Civil Code is a large document that provides for the inclusion of provisions of the current Family Code, which now exists as a separate legal act.

Kachka noted that a significant share of critical remarks on the draft law concerns the family law section. In particular, this refers to the provisions of the so-called "book on family law," which is to be integrated into the new Civil Code.

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He also noted that preparing the amendments could take several months. According to the official, the key task is to ensure the legitimacy of the new Civil Code and all private law through its acceptance by society.

"Now, in the interval between the first and second readings, this is precisely the time to add the necessary amendments, and they will be submitted, and before the vote in the second reading, there will be a truly comprehensive, all-encompassing discussion," Kachka said.

Kachka added that the discussion of the draft law helps systematize the issues that need to be regulated in Ukrainian legislation.

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What is known about the new Civil Code

As a reminder, on April 28, MPs of the Verkhovna Rada backed the draft new Civil Code in the first reading.

The first version of the code was published on January 22. Five days later, 26 civil society organizations said in a joint statement that the amendments to the code contradicted European legislation and EU requirements for membership in the bloc.

In particular, this concerned an article that lowered the marriage age for girls with early pregnancy to 14. The provision on marriage from the age of 14 was later removed, and the same MPs, led by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, subsequently submitted an alternative draft code, which parliament adopted in the first reading on April 28.

Under the code, in divorce proceedings, a court may, at its discretion, give spouses time for "reconciliation" if this is in line with "good morals". At the same time, the draft does not clearly define "good morals", MP Inna Sovsun said.

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Human rights organizations pointed out that the draft law contains provisions that discriminate against LGBTIQ+ people and contradict Ukraine’s commitments during its accession to the EU. In particular, same-sex partners would not be recognized as a family.

The Holka coalition wrote that the purpose of the new draft is to legalize illegally alienated state and municipal property. In particular, this concerns forests, coastlines, archaeological sites, and cultural heritage sites.

In Kyiv on 5 May, several hundred people took to the streets to protest against the new Civil Code.

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