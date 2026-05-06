Enemy launches most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, General Staff says. MAPS

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces were involved in 186 combat engagements with Russian occupiers.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes, using 13 missiles, and conducted 77 airstrikes, dropping 244 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 10,301 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,651 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 102 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Enemy targets hit

Over the past day, aircraft, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas where occupation personnel were concentrated and three guns.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,337,170 personnel (+1,050 over past day), 11,918 tanks, 41,478 artillery systems, 24,515 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat action

Over the past 24 hours, two firefights took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 96 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and launched two air strikes, using five guided bombs.

Read more: "VNIIR-Progress" plant in Cheboksary, which manufactured components for "shaheds" and missiles, has been hit, - General Staff

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 12 assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Starytsia, Lyman and in the direction of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice toward Radkivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance toward Drobyshove, Stavky and Dibrova, and near Torske.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance near Zakitne over the past day.

See more: Defense Forces hit enemy drone and ammunition depots and enemy air defense assets in temporarily occupied territories, General Staff says

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack toward Nykyforivka over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 assault actions by the aggressor near Zatyshok, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Novomykolaivka, and toward Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Biliakivka and Novopidhorodnie.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 14 times toward Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Danylivka, Berezove, Yehorivka, Stepove and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 24 occupation attacks toward Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units stopped three enemy attacks toward Antonivka and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed were detected.

Read more: Increased enemy activity has been reported in Dobropillia sector, - 12th "Azov" Brigade of NGU