Trump said that Iran will indeed hand over its uranium to U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that, as part of a potential peace agreement, Iran could transfer its highly enriched uranium to the United States. According to him, this would be a key element of the agreement aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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The U.S. is awaiting the transfer of uranium as part of the agreement

As Trump noted, Washington is committed to ensuring that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons. It is estimated that Tehran already possesses more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.

"We will achieve this," the U.S. president said, responding to questions from journalists at the White House.

According to media reports, the U.S. and Iran are close to agreeing on a memorandum of understanding that is intended to lay the groundwork for a future deal. The document, in particular, provides for a possible moratorium on uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, officials in Tehran reported that they are currently reviewing the U.S. proposals and will convey their response through intermediaries.

Trump also emphasized that if Iran rejects a peaceful settlement, the U.S. may resume military strikes.

Read more: US and Iran near agreement on memorandum to end war, Axios says

Iran has agreed to discuss its nuclear program with Trump