US and Iran near agreement on memorandum to end war, Axios says

The White House believes it is close to signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran. The document is intended to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear talks.

Axios reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The sources said the United States expects a response from Iran on several key issues within the next 48 hours.

"The deal would include Iran’s commitment to a moratorium on uranium enrichment, US consent to lift sanctions and return billions in frozen Iranian funds, as well as both sides lifting restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz," the outlet wrote.

Axios writes that US officials have repeatedly expressed optimism about a deal during previous rounds of talks and during the current war, but have not yet reached one.

The outlet notes that a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding is being coordinated between Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and several Iranian officials, both directly and through intermediaries.

Read more: US military operation against Iran completed – Rubio

Background

It was reported earlier that the Pentagon announced the start of a new defensive operation called Project Freedom in the area of the Strait of Hormuz. The United States deployed a system to protect maritime shipping.

Immediately afterward, Iran introduced its new mechanism for controlling transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Rubio said the US military operation against Iran had been completed.

Read more: US is calling on China to join operation in Strait of Hormuz