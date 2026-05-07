Putin’s death could solve one problem but create dozen others, - Newsweek

Russia's politics revolve around one man: Vladimir Putin. The dictator's death would be the most dangerous moment.

This is according to a Newsweek article, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The publication notes that Putin has built up immense personal power in Russia by reducing the restraining influence of institutions and individuals around him.

"He is now the center of the universe in the Russian state, and his downfall would leave a black hole that would swallow everything else," according to Newsweek's analysis.

Read more: Kremlin is stepping up security for Putin out of fear of coup, - CNN

Journalists suggest that the greatest threat to Putin lies within the mafia-like system he has created. Ambitious rivals are waiting for the right moment to strike. The deterioration of the Russian economy and the war in Ukraine, which has reached a stalemate, create ideal conditions for a conspiracy.

According to an intelligence report, acute tensions have risen among Russian security services, particularly between the FSB, military leadership, the National Guard, and the Federal Protective Service regarding the protection of high-ranking officials

The same report mentions Sergei Shoigu’s network. The risk of a coup against Putin was linked to the arrest of former Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov in March 2026.

The publication notes that Shoigu lost his position as defense minister when the Russian army’s successes on the front lines began to fade.

Read more: Change of power in Russia is possible only from within, - Volker

Who will replace Putin?

Newsweek reports that there are plenty of people in Russia who could hope to take Putin’s place, whether the dictator dies or is the victim of a coup.

Among the candidates mentioned are Putin’s former bodyguard and aide Alexei Dyumin, domestic policy chief Sergei Kirienko, and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, the son of Nikolai Patrushev.

At the same time, reports suggest that FSB Director Bortnikov may not seek power personally but instead become a "gray cardinal."

Journalists note that Putin’s sudden death would end the rule of one man without putting an end to the system he created.

"Americans may want justice for Ukraine and still understand that an uncontrolled collapse at the helm of the Russian state would not be justice. It would be a crisis involving nuclear weapons, armed groups, and a war that is already underway.

Be careful what you wish for. Putin’s death might solve one problem. But it could create a dozen more," the authors concluded.

Read more: Russia fails to publish weekly Putin rating after record decline over several weeks