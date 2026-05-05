The website of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), which publishes dictator Vladimir Putin’s rating every week, did not publish it this time.

This was reported by The Moscow Times, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

The survey showing the level of trust in politicians and the approval ratings of the president, parliament and government was not published on 1 May.

This could have been due to a public holiday in Russia, but the rating still did not appear on the VCIOM website afterward.

Read more: Kremlin is stepping up security for Putin out of fear of coup, - CNN

The publication noted that despite the 1 May holiday, Putin’s rating was published by the Public Opinion Foundation. It recorded a three-percentage-point drop in approval of Putin’s performance over the week, to 73%, the lowest level since February 2022.

Last year, VCIOM published Putin’s rating on 9 May, even though it was a public holiday. At the time, the Kremlin dictator’s approval rating was estimated at 78.3%. Since then, Putin’s rating has fallen by 12.7 percentage points. On 19 April, the figure was already 65.6%.

It is noted that this is Putin’s largest rating decline since the start of the year. The last such drop was recorded during the 2018 pension reform, when he lost 19 points, from 81.5% in mid-May to 62.5% in early July.

Read more: Change of power in Russia is possible only from within, - Volker

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s rating had reached its lowest levels since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and continues to decline.

Read more: Ukraine changes approach to Trump’s contacts with Putin - New York Times