Military food supplier "CONTRACT PRODREZERV 5" has filed complaint with SSU after discovering that it was being surveilled. DOCUMENT

"CONTRACT PRODREZERV 5" LLC, which supplies food to Ukrainian military units, has reported systematic surveillance of its employees and vehicles. The company views this not only as interference in its business operations but also as a potential threat to national security. The company believes this may be an attempt to collect data on military supply routes.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official letter from the company’s lawyer to the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

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According to the company, on April 29 and 30, 2026, unidentified individuals were observed surveilling the company’s premises and vehicles, taking photographs and videos. Surveillance cameras captured two vehicles—a gray Skoda with license plates AE 4784 IM and AX 1958 ME. Individuals near the vehicles repeatedly approached them and conducted visual inspections.

Subsequently, tracking devices—GPS trackers or similar devices—were discovered on the company’s vehicles, installed without the owners’ knowledge. The vehicles in question are a BMW (license plate AE 5319 TB) and a Mercedes-Benz (license plate KE 0895 AN), both used by the company’s executive advisor.

"Any illegal tracking of company representatives' movements makes it possible to determine supply routes, identify product transfer points, and obtain information about the locations of military units," the statement said.

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The document notes that the unlawful collection of such information could lead to the leakage of data regarding the locations of military units, depots, and supply points. This poses a risk to the lives of military personnel and company employees, and also constitutes a potential threat to the country’s defense capabilities.

The statement emphasizes:

"Supply routes are more than just logistics. They provide access to supply points and military units. And that’s a matter of people’s safety."

Company representatives have not ruled out the possibility that the actions of unknown individuals may be linked to espionage or sabotage, as well as to aiding an aggressor state. At the same time, the company has no confirmation as to whether these were lawful actions by law enforcement or an attempt at outside interference.

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The statement notes that the documented actions appear to constitute violations of the provisions set forth in

Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – unlawful collection of confidential information,

Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – unlawful use of special technical means for covertly obtaining information,

and, depending on the circumstances, may also constitute espionage (Article 114), sabotage (Article 113), or aiding an aggressor state (Article 111-2).

The company requests that the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police:

enter the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations;

initiate a pre-trial investigation;

examine possible links between the individuals involved and foreign entities;

identify the owners of the vehicles used for surveillance;

take measures to prevent further violations.

The company notes that in peacetime, such activities could be considered interference in the company’s operations, but during martial law, they could have strategic implications:

"Today, any surveillance of suppliers to defense agencies is not just a business matter. It is a matter of national security."

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