Attempts to end war in Ukraine through China are unrealistic, Taiwan’s FM Chia-lung says

Taipei believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine and China’s support for Moscow could provide an impetus for more active development of relations between Ukraine and Taiwan.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said this at a meeting with European and Ukrainian journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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China’s role

According to the minister, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s attempts to involve China in settling the war appear unrealistic.

"I believe Ukraine should become more open to cooperation with Taiwan instead of simply accepting the ‘one China’ principle. Many countries maintain contacts with both China and Taiwan at the same time. This would also be in Ukraine’s interests, especially in its pursuit of greater self-sufficiency in industry and defense," Chia-lung said.

Read more: China calls on Ukraine to treat prisoners of war who fought on side of Russian Federation humanely, — Chinese Foreign Ministry

Relations between the countries

In this regard, Taiwan, in his opinion, could become an important partner for Ukraine. Taiwan also continues to support humanitarian and reconstruction projects in Ukraine. According to Lin, the total amount of assistance over the past four years stands at approximately $200 million.

At the same time, the Taiwanese foreign minister added, Kyiv and Taipei currently do not exchange information on the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine.

Read more: China on ceasefire proposed by Ukraine for 6 May: We call for resolving "crisis"