Since start of full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out 596 strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, - SSU

During the full-scale war, Russia carried out 596 strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara during his speech at the conference "United for Justice: Accountability for Crimes Against the Civilian Population."

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"In the initial phase, the enemy's primary target was the power grid; subsequently, gas and oil infrastructure, as well as hydroelectric and hydraulic engineering facilities, came under attack. In total, we have recorded over 596 strikes. This constitutes a massive bombardment of Ukraine's critical infrastructure," he said.

The enemy has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure

According to Khmara, Russia has been systematically attacking civilian infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion, and in 2025, the intensity of the attacks exceeded the figures for the previous three years.

Read more: Russians attack five Naftogaz facilities in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over past day

According to him, the main targets of the Russian strikes are:

destruction of gas production facilities;

destruction of backup power generation capacity;

creation of an energy shortage during the heating season.

During the 150 days of the 2025/2026 heating season, 129 attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure were recorded.

"There were 80 repeat attacks on energy facilities. Their goal is simple—to strike when rescue workers, doctors, and investigative teams arrive to document the crimes," said Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Khomenko.

Read more: Three Naftogaz employees were killed as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Poltava regions