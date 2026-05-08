Zelenskyy on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day: Today, updated version of Nazism bears label "Made in Russia"

On Remembrance Day and Victory Day over Nazism, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that the free world must now overcome Russian aggression.

He announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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"Today is Remembrance Day and Victory over Nazism. A day when all of Europe marks the end of the most terrible war of the 20th century – a war after which there should have been nothing but true peace. That was the dream back then, when the guns of the Second World War began to fall silent.



But the war turned our land into a field of brutal battles, atrocities in the occupied territories, and the mass destruction of people and lives. The losses suffered by the Ukrainian people were among the greatest of the Second World War. And the contribution of Ukrainians to the defeat of the Nazis was also one of the greatest. Millions of Ukrainians, serving in the various armies of the Anti-Hitler Coalition, fought against Nazism. Millions of Ukrainians were among the victors, doing everything possible to ensure that total evil was defeated," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy emphasised that 81 years on, the world is once again forced to stop evil – an evil that is equally total, which brings nothing but ruin and suffering, and which is based on a similar ideology of hatred.

Watch more: Russian TV calls to exterminate Ukrainians: "Let Galia from Chernihiv die of colic"

"A revamped version of Nazism, bearing the label: 'Made in Russia'. The united free world can and must overcome such Russian aggression today. And I am grateful to everyone who is helping us to protect lives.

I am grateful to everyone who is not allowing this Russian regime to dictate to the world what will happen next. Protecting people’s lives and the freedom of nations from Putin is a truly worthy way to honour the memory of those who did not allow Hitler to subjugate Europe and the world.



Eternal gratitude to all who fought against Nazism and liberated people. May the memory of all the innocent victims of the Second World War live on. Glory to every defender of life! Glory to Ukraine!" – concluded the Head of State.

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