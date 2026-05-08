Soldier opened fire near store in Zaporizhzhia: teenager and man wounded

A soldier who fired a pistol at people near a store has been detained in Zaporizhzhia. A 17-year-old teenager and a 33-year-old man were injured.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"A verbal altercation between local residents escalated into a physical fight, and then into a shooting. Two people involved in the incident were injured—a 17-year-old teenager and a 33-year-old man. They have been hospitalized. The man who fired the weapon was detained. A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident," the statement said.

A report of a shooting in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city was received on May 7 at around 9:00 p.m.

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"Thanks to their immediate response, police officers apprehended the shooter near the scene of the incident. Even before the patrol arrived, an off-duty criminal investigator from the unit—who had responded to the shooting in his personal time—managed to intercept him red-handed. At the scene, he spotted the offender and detained him until other police officers arrived," they noted.

The detainee turned out to be a military serviceman born in 1983.

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"It has been preliminarily established that the incident occurred at a local store, where a man under the influence of alcohol behaved rudely and defiantly, causing outrage among other customers.

Outside the store, a fight broke out between him and three other people involved in the incident, during which the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at his opponents. Two victims with gunshot wounds were hospitalized," police said.

The shooter has been detained. He is charged under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 7 years.

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