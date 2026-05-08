Sweden transfers equipment for military airfields to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Sweden has transferred specialized equipment to Ukraine for maintaining military airfields.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

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The ministry noted that high-quality maintenance of runways directly affects flight safety and the performance of combat missions.

What the equipment is needed for

According to the Defense Ministry, the new equipment will make it possible to maintain runways quickly and effectively.

It will also help keep airfields ready around the clock and in any weather conditions.

The ministry stressed that this should ensure safe takeoffs and landings, as well as the uninterrupted operation of combat aviation.

Read more: Progress made on supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine – Swedish Defense Minister Jonson

What is known about cooperation with Sweden

The Defense Ministry recalled that Ukraine and Sweden are preparing to sign contracts for the supply of Gripen aircraft.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

Earlier, it was reported that Sweden was also preparing an aid package including air defense systems, Saab radars, electronic warfare systems and drones.

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