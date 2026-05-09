On May 9, Russia held a parade to celebrate "Victory Day," for which the Kremlin had requested a ceasefire. Dictator Putin expressed his conviction that victory in wars "has always belonged to Russia and always will."

According to Censor.NET, his remarks have been quoted by Russian propaganda media.

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What is known?

For the first time in many years, the event took place without a display of military equipment. The Russian Ministry of Defense attributed this to the "current situation." A separate contingent of North Korean soldiers marched in the parade.

According to propaganda reports, Andrey Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces, is leading the parade on Red Square for the first time. It was the shortest parade in history—lasting just 45 minutes.

About the War

Putin is once again talking about the "confrontation between the participants in the special military operation and NATO" and claiming that "victory will always be ours":

"The key to Russia's success lies in its moral and ethical strength, courage, unity, and ability to endure anything and overcome any challenge. The great feat of the generation of victors inspires the soldiers who are carrying out the tasks of the special military operation today. They are confronting an aggressive force that is armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. Our cause is just".

Propagandists have estimated that more than a thousand Russian soldiers who fought against Ukraine are participating in the parade on Red Square.

What happened before?